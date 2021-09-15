Meeting of local authorities from Romania and the Republic of Moldova, in Sibiu

Local authorities from Romania and the Republic of Moldova will meet in Sibiu, between September 16 and 19, to discuss the establishment of a Board aimed at developing the collaboration.

Prime Minister Florin Citu and Minister of Labor Raluca Turcan are among the guests at the meeting organized by the Association of Romanian Communes (ACoR), in partnership with the Sibiu County Council and the Sibiu City Hall.

The participants will be signing a declaration of intent regarding the establishment of the Board of the Local Authorities of Romania and the Republic of Moldova (CALRRM), and they will also approve an action plan to complete the setting up and registration process of CALRRM and discuss an initial draft statute.

Moreover, they will analyze the problems faced by the administrative-territorial units in Romania and the Republic of Moldova and the current situation and directions aimed at boosting the process of establishing twinning schemes between local authorities in the two states.

The agenda also includes the analysis of ways to promote the rights and interests of local authorities in the Republic of Moldova within European institutions, the support and promotion of the participation, as observer, of a delegation of local authorities from across the Prut in the proceedings of the European Committee of the Regions, as well as the identification of concrete methods to support them, which will contribute to improving their administrative capacity, Agerpres.ro confirms.

At the same time, debates are scheduled on how to transpose the acquis communautaire into the legislation of the Republic of Moldova by using Romania's experience and identifying sources of funding for actions to support local authorities across the Prut.

Identifying externally funded projects to support the joint initiatives of CALRRM members, especially in the field of training of public administration staff in the Republic of Moldova, the need for a strategy and an action plan to develop cooperation between local authorities and debating ways for the participation of the representatives of the two countries' Governments in the sessions of the General Assembly of CALRRM will also be addressed.