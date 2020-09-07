Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy/Iohannis: Increasing Romania's role in EU and NATO, essential lines of foreign policy

Increasing Romania's role in the European Union and NATO, but also consolidating and expanding the Strategic Partnership with the United States of America remain the essential lines of our country's foreign policy, President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday, in a message sent on the occasion of the Annual Meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy.

President Iohannis mentioned that the Romanian diplomatic service will have, following the pandemic-triggered crisis, some new facets, something which entails "extra attention to anticipation, inventiveness and flexibility".

"This crisis has produced multiple consequences both domestically and internationally, which must be carefully analyzed. It is therefore welcome that this year's edition of the Romanian Diplomacy Meeting is dedicated to analyzing the impact of the pandemic on international relations and the ways in which Romanian diplomacy will respond to this new context," Iohannis said.

"Following this crisis, diplomacy will also have some new facets, which will require that diplomats and consuls, but also decision-makers grant more attention to anticipation, inventiveness, and also flexibility. At the same time, I emphasize that, even in this year's special conditions, Romanian diplomacy has continued, at all levels, to promote national interests in accordance with the strategic priorities of Romania's foreign policy - which, despite the aforementioned developments in international relations, remain the same. This year, too, our foreign policy has consistently focused on the key coordinates of increasing Romania's role in the European Union and NATO, as well as on strengthening and expanding the Strategic Partnership with the United States. These key lines remain extremely important and it is paramount for the Romanian diplomacy to continue working on deepening them," said the president.

Klaus Iohannis appreciated the involvement and professionalism shown by the members of the Romanian Diplomatic and Consular Corps.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through representatives with the foreign missions, as well as through those in the country, has made constant efforts to ensure the free movement of Romanian citizens within the European Union, to and from the country, as well as their repatriation from remote areas of the world, to facilitate the transit of goods essential to the Romanian economy and of medical equipment so necessary to combat the pandemic, respectively to ensure the consular assistance necessary to protect the rights of citizens, especially in these times of crisis. Often, the conditions in which the Romanian diplomatic body acted were very difficult and entailed assumed personal risks and, therefore, I express my appreciation for the involvement and professionalism shown by the members of the Romanian Diplomatic and Consular Corps," Iohannis mentioned.

The president emphasized that he has confidence in the actions of the Romanian diplomacy.