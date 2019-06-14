Melescanu, Klimkin address in Odessa situation in Rep of Moldova

The Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu on Friday had a meeting in Odessa with his Ukrainian counterpart Pavlo Klimkin, the recent evolutions in the Republic of Moldova, "with a stress on ensuring a peaceful, inclusive transition to overcome the crisis" being the main topic addressed, says the Romanian MAE in a release to AGERPRES.

In context, the Romanian chief diplomat recalled "Romania's position according to which the will of the citizens, expressed by vote and reflected in the Parliament's political fabric is the only one that guarantees a legitimate, dialogue-based political process".Moreover, Minister Teodor Melescanu highlighted that Romania "has whole availability to continue the strategic Partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova, the grounds of its relationship with this state if the latter strictly enforces the strategic Partnership and firmly and consistently will continue its European path, by implementing the Association Agreement and the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement with the European Union, included, and the necessary reforms to get closer to the EU".The meeting was also attended by the Ukrainian MAE representative for the Transdniestrian file, Victor Kryzhanovsky who informed the Romanian delegation with the outcome of the meetings in Chisinau on 12 June on the current situation in the Republic of Moldova. On this occasion, the Romanian chief diplomat referred to the Transdniestrian file, reaffirming Romania's standpoint according to which the regulation of the file must be done with the observance of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova within its internationally recognised borders and not affecting its pro-European vector.The two sides made an appeal to calm, restraint and observance of the principles of the rule of law and stressed the importance for the European Union and for the region that the Republic of Moldova has its stability ensured, the MAE says.