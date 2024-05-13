Memoirs of Angela Merkel to be published in Romania, simultaneously with international editions

The memoirs of the former Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, "Freedom. Memories 1954-2021", will be published on November 26 by Litera Publishing House, exclusively in Romania, simultaneously with the international editions.

The book will appear in more than 30 countries, the Romanian translation being signed by Cora Radulian, Litera Publishing House informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES. Pre-orders are available on the litera.ro website from Monday, May 13.

In her memoirs, written together with her political advisor, Beate Baumann, Merkel recalls her life divided equally between two states and two worlds: 35 years in the German Democratic Republic (GDR) and 35 years in reunified Germany.

With utmost sincerity, Angela Merkel recounts her childhood, youth and studies in the GDR, talks about the drama of 1989 - marked by the fall of the Berlin Wall - and about the beginnings of her political life.

"She then allows us to participate in the meetings and discussions she had with the world's most powerful leaders. Starting from the turning points of national history - but also European and international - she reveals to us, with clarity and precision, how the decisions were made that shaped the present we live in. The book offers a unique perspective on plays of power and is a firm plea for freedom," informs Litera.

"What does freedom mean to me? This question has preoccupied me all my life. Politically, of course, freedom requires democratic conditions. Without democracy there is no freedom, no rule of law, no respect for human rights. But this question also concerns me from a another point of view. Freedom means to me to realize what my limits are and to try to overcome them. Freedom means not to stop learning, not to stay in place, but to go beyond the boundaries of a political careers", says the former West German chancellor, quoted by the publishing house.

Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany from 2005 to 2021, Angela Merkel was the first woman to hold the most important post her country had to offer.

Born in 1954 in Hamburg, she grew up in the GDR, where she studied physics and obtained her doctorate in physics.

In 1990 she was elected to the Bundestag.

From 1991 to 1994, she was federal minister for women and youth, from 1994 to 1998, federal minister for the environment, nature protection and reactor safety, and from 2000 to 2018 she was president of the Christian Democratic Union in Germany.

In 2021, she ended her active political career.