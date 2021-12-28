Memoranda approved by Gov't on cooperation with OECD Economic Department, sale of 'Petrila Mine Historical Complex'

The Executive on Tuesday approved two memoranda regarding the continuation of the collaboration with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Economic Department and, respectively, the approval of the sale of the "Petrila Mine Historical Complex" from the patrimony of the National Mine Closure Company Valea Jiului S.A. to Hunedoara County Council, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Romania has officially submitted its candidacy for accession to the OECD and is awaiting a decision in this regard," said Government Spokesman Dan Carbunaru.