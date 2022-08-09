Men's handball: Romania wins against Moldova in the U-18 European Handball Championship

The Romanian national team defeated the Republic of Moldova, 44-30 (29-11), on Tuesday, in Group B of the European EHF Under-18 Men's Handball Championship, hosted by the Polivalenta Hall in Craiova.

After winning 46-10 against UK and the victory against Moldova, Romania secured its presence in the semifinals of the tournament.

The goals of the team coached by Adrian Petrea were scored by Daniel Stanciuc 11, Marian Catalin Zaritchi 6, Teodor Stefan 6, David Bogdan Voica 4, Alexandru-Eduard Golea 4, Sorin-Paul Grigore 3, Stefan Andy Armanu 3, Mihnea Toma 3, David Adrian Notigan 2, David Florin Dragoi 1, Alexandru Focsaneanu 1, Agerpres.

The best of the losing team was Vasili Vasilatii, who scored 13 goals.

Romania and Finland have four points each, followed by the Republic of Moldova, 0 points, UK, 0 points.