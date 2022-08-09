 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Men's handball: Romania wins against Moldova in the U-18 European Handball Championship

insidethegames.biz
EHF EURO 2022 handbal masculin

The Romanian national team defeated the Republic of Moldova, 44-30 (29-11), on Tuesday, in Group B of the European EHF Under-18 Men's Handball Championship, hosted by the Polivalenta Hall in Craiova.

After winning 46-10 against UK and the victory against Moldova, Romania secured its presence in the semifinals of the tournament.

The goals of the team coached by Adrian Petrea were scored by Daniel Stanciuc 11, Marian Catalin Zaritchi 6, Teodor Stefan 6, David Bogdan Voica 4, Alexandru-Eduard Golea 4, Sorin-Paul Grigore 3, Stefan Andy Armanu 3, Mihnea Toma 3, David Adrian Notigan 2, David Florin Dragoi 1, Alexandru Focsaneanu 1, Agerpres.

The best of the losing team was Vasili Vasilatii, who scored 13 goals.

Romania and Finland have four points each, followed by the Republic of Moldova, 0 points, UK, 0 points.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.