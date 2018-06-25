MEP Cristian Preda says highly concerned over preparations for upcoming Romanian Presidency of EU Council

MEP Cristian Preda said he is highly concerned about the way the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union is being prepared, stating that competent persons in the field must be found to handle the agenda, informs Agerpres.

"Personally, I am very concerned about the way the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union is being prepared, because it seems to me that the parties have completely abandoned to the diplomacy the formulation of the answers that will be on the agenda, and that is the more serious as people don't have a correct representation of what the Presidency of the EU Council really means. It's understood just as an opportunity to blow the horn, place the Romanian folk blouse in the spotlight and sing Romanian in all the European establishments. But it's not about that. This is a an extremely complicated technical job that will require chairing the Council formations that have hundreds of problems on their hands, and where we will have to try to harmonize the stances of the member states," Cristian Preda told the debate 'Europe's Questions and Concerns' organized on Monday by the University of Bucharest and the Association United Europe Project at the Library of the Faculty of Letters.

The Romanian MEP thus answered a question by the head of the European Commission Representation in Romania, Angela Cristea, as to Romania's preparedness to respond to some of the current concerns of the EU; Preda claimed that the ministers of the successive governments since 2016 have not attended the meetings of the Council.

"The champion of Romanian politics - Mr. [AgriMin] Daea has not attended any of the agriculture councils. Agriculture is a major topic of debate now, in the context of both the budget and the ongoing analysis of the new agricultural policy. In six months, provided that we remain with this government and with this kind of ministers, Mr. Daea will have to chair the meetings of people who are perfect strangers to him," said the MEP.

Preda considers the current urgency is to find competent persons capable to knowledgeably discuss these technical issues that need to be assumed politically.

"The diplomats won't do the government's job," Cristian Preda cautioned.

Attending the debate moderated by Rector of the Bucharest University Mircea Dumitru, where writer and philosopher Andrei Plesu, University Deputy Rectors Prof. Liviu Papadima and Prof. Romita Iucu, as well as sociologist Dumitru Sandu. Cristian Preda mentioned five major subjects that are currently of particular concern in Europe - the Brexit, the EU enlargement, multi-speed Europe, fears over war with Russia or Iran, and the crisis of democracy.