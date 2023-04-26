MEP Eugen Tomac: I disapprove of Romanian govt's self-abasing attitude in relationship with Austria

Chairman of the People's Movement Party (PMP), MEP Eugen Tomac, told a press conference in Craiova on Wednesday that he disapproves of the Romanian government's "self-abasing" attitude in the relationship with Austria, noting that Austrian Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner has once again proven "arrogance" and persists "in being extremely unfair".

"I totally disapprove of the Romanian government's self-abasing attitude in the relationship they build with Austria, a state that defied us at the latest meeting of the Justice and Home Affairs Council (JHA) on December 8, 2022, by thwarting in a completely unacceptable manner our fundamental right, a right guaranteed by the EU Treaty regarding the free movement of Romanian citizens. Just a little time ago we saw an arrogant Austrian interior minister who persists in being extremely unfair in the relationship with Romania. I consider his visit today to Romania is completely uninspired, given that the Austrian government's position as far as we are concerned has not changed," Eugen Tomac said.

"All these lies Austria unjustifiably resorts to when arguing its opposition to the enlargement of the Schengen Area have no reasoning, because they voted for the Schengen admission of a state that didn't make it in 2021, like Croatia. On the other hand, Romania, which has been meeting the requirements since 2011, does not get the greenlight. This is why I consider we should have been spared the renewed display of this defiant approach in Bucharest and I condemn this visit. We don't need lessons from arrogant politicians who despise Romania. It is a matter of dignity to be respected for what we are and the over 20 million Romanians are EU citizens. The Schengen Area is the largest borderless area in the world, where over 420 million European citizens daily enjoy free movement, because there is this agreement, with clear rules we respect," Eugen Tomac also said. AGERPRES