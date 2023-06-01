MEP Muresan: Today, the capital of Europe is in the Republic of Moldova.

Today, te capital of Europe is in the Republic of Moldova. Moldova's place is, with us, in the European Union, MEP Siegfried Muresan, president of the European Parliament Delegation to the EU-Moldova Association Parliamentary Commission, wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday, told Agerpres.

According to him, the clearest argument that the countries of the European Union have understood the importance of the Republic of Moldova is today's visit of the 47 heads of state and government. The fact that the leaders of Europe chose Moldova as the host of the summit whose objective is to shape the future of our continent shows that the place of the Republic of Moldova is in a united Europe.

The Summit of the European Political Community taking place in the Republic of Moldova offers a great opportunity to Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Dorin Recean to show the European partners the progress made in the field of reforms, but also the challenges that people face and where more help is needed from the Union European, the MEP also wrote.

The rural town of Bulboaca, which hosts the nearly 50 European leaders, became the "centre of Europe" for a day. During this time, the city of Chisinau is basically deserted. Public sector employees have the day off, and only the police, doctors and firefighters are on duty, being ready to intervene in case of necessity, reports MOLDPRES.