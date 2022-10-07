MEP Negrescu: Right wing headed European Commission for 20yrs, sometimes against us

President of PES activists Romania, MEP Victor Negrescu, on Friday said, in Craiova, that in the last two decades the European Commission was led by right-wing politicians and maybe that is why certain decisions were not in Romania's favor, which we must point out during the electoral campaign for the next European parliamentary elections in 2024.

"We are approaching a key moment from a political point of view, the year 2024, an electoral year where we will fight several battles and most likely the first electoral moment will be the one represented by the elections for the European Parliament, which can give the signal for the elections that will follow in that year - local, parliamentary or presidential. Our values must be emphasized [during the electoral campaign - editor's note] and what Europe means if the left ends up leading the European Commission. It must be said that in the last 20 years the right has led the European Commission and maybe certain decisions were not in our favour because of this fact," said Negrescu at the PES activist Dolj County Conference.He also stated that all European Social-Democratic governments support Romania's accession to Schengen, "which is not yet valid, unfortunately, for all centre-right governments."The president of PES activist Romania added that the PSD will continue the "Romanians deserve Schengen" campaign, and next week, at the Congress of European Socialists, in which the president of the party will also participate, he will have a resolution where the European socialist political family will send a message of support concretely for Romania's accession to Schengen," as the German chancellor did and as, unfortunately, the right wing or the right wing chancellor did not do it in the past."At the County Conference PES activist Dolj, Stelian Baragan, was re-elected the coordinator of this organization.