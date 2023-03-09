MEP Nicolae Stefanuta: I am the first Romanian to belong go the European Green Family

MEP Nicolae Stefanuta on Thursday announced his affiliation to the Greens group in the European Parliament and his accession to the European Green Party, emphasizing that this movement, which is currently divided into small parties in our country, could make Romania "a winner and not a loser."

"I decided on Wednesday to join the political family of the European Greens. I am the first Romanian to belong to this political family since yesterday. (...) We have a turning point in Europe, and not only in Romania, and I am referring now to the transition to the green economy, which is the economy of the future in the European Union. This economy is not sufficiently explained at home, it is not sufficiently understood and accepted at home, and I believe that a real green movement in Romania would have the role of informing, mediating and bringing benefits to the people of this country. The green movement would make Romania a winner and not a loser," the MEP told a press conference held at the Liaison Office of the European Parliament in Romania.

Stefanuta wants to counteract "the demobilization, especially of the young population, when it comes to politics."

He specified that his step is "a brave one, because it has not been done before in Romania, but it is necessary for the future policy of our country."

The accession of Nicolae Stefanuta to the Party of the European Greens will be sealed by the Congress of this political entity, which will take place in the near future, in Vienna.

The co-president of the Greens group in the European Parliament, Terry Reinthe, and the co-president of the European Green Party, Thomas Waitz, also participated in the press conference.

On January 30, Nicolae Stefanuta, a member of the European Parliament since 2019, announced that he was leaving the Save Romania Union Party "for reasons related to the current direction of the political formation." AGERPRES