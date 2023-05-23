MEP Siegfried Muresan, appointed EP chief negotiator for 2024 EU budget.

MEP Siegfried Muresan, Vice-President of the European People's Party (EPP) group in the European Parliament, was appointed on Tuesday as Parliament's general rapporteur (chief negotiator) for the European Union budget for 2024, following a decision by the Committee on Budgets (BUDG), according to a press release his press office sent to AGERPRES.

"As Parliament's chief negotiator, I will have two major objectives: firstly, to adopt a strong budget covering all the financing needs for 2024, and secondly, to adopt it on time. I will work with all pro-European forces in the EP to ensure broad support among MEPs for the future European budget," said MEP Siegfried Muresan, quoted in the press release, told Agerpres.

"I want to make sure that in the EU budget for 2024 we will allocate sufficient funds to reimburse the costs of absorbing European funds. This is very important especially for Romania. I expect that next year we will accelerate the investments from the European funds related to the current multiannual financial year in our country. That is why it is important to secure the money needed to pay the bills for these investments," added the National Liberal Party (PNL) MEP.

He said that among his priorities will be the continuation of support for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova.

"We can ensure peace and security in the European Union only if we quickly and adequately support the two countries to face threats of any kind from the Russian Federation. I will negotiate that support for Ukraine and Moldova should come from clear, predictable sources, without wasting time from month to month negotiating allocations and without affecting the European Union's traditional priorities, such as cohesion, economic development, support for entrepreneurs and farmers," Muresan assured.

He also said that, as negotiator for the 2024 EU budget, he will ensure that "we have sufficient funds available under the Common Agricultural Policy, including the Agricultural Emergency Fund, to quickly support farmers in Romania and the European Union faced with the current crises."

MEP Siegfried Muresan is appointed for the second time as the EP's chief negotiator for the EU budget, being the only Romanian MEP to hold this position twice. Siegfried Muresan has also negotiated the 2018 EU budget.

The European Commission is due to present a budget proposal for 2024 in early June. On the basis of this budget proposal, negotiations between the EP and EU Council negotiating teams will follow. The objective is to reach to reach an agreement so that the budget can be adopted before the end of 2023.