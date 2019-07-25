Mergea-Begemann duo advances to quarterfinals of Cars Prague Open 2019

The pair made up of Romanian tennis player Florin Mergea and German Andre Begemann qualified on Wednesday for the quarterfinals of the men's doubles event of the Challenger tournament in Prague (Cars Prague Open 2019), with prizes worth 46,000 euro, after defeating Indian pair N. Sriram Balaji/Vishnu Vardhan, with a score of 7-6 (4), 2-6, 10-8.

Mergea-Begemann duo managed to defeat the 4th seeded pair in one hour and 27 minutes, despite not having succeeded any break from the two chances they created.The Romanian-German pair secured a cheque worth 550 euro and 15 ATP doubles points, and in the quarterfinals they will play against Polish pair Karol Drzewiecki/Szymon Walkow.