Mergers&acquisitions market drops 6pct down to 4.9 billion euros in 2020 (report)

The mergers and acquisitions market in Romania went down 6 per cent last year against 2019, amid the uncertainties brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the PwC M&A Outlook report, presented at the conference "M&A: Transformation, consolidation, opportunity. How do we create value in uncertain times?", according to AGERPRES.

According to the same source, the value of this market amounted to 4.9 billion euros in 2020, compared to the 5.2 billion euros recorded in 2019 and 5 billion euros in 2018.

As many as 254 transactions were carried out last year, 18pct more than the previous year's volume, and more than 50pct of the market value was achieved through transactions that exceeded 100 million euros.

PwC's analysis shows that the top ten most important transactions of over 100 million euros, completed in 2020, include: the acquisition of CEZ by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets; the acquisition of a 5.3pct stake in Electrica by Allianz SE; Crucea Wind Farm, purchased by Hidroelectrica; the share package held by the Proprietatea Fund in OMV Petrom; the acquisition of Smart Diesel by DKV; the acquisition of Floreasca Business Park by Fosun International Ltd; Zeus Capital Management; the acquisition of the NEPI Rockastle portfolio by AFI Group; the acquisition of Globalworth Real Estate Investments by CPI Property; the acquisition of the Telekom fixed network by Orange; UiPath funding rounds; acquisition of Al Dahra - Agricost by ADQ.

The PwC Romanian M&A Outlook report was prepared by the integrated transaction team of PwC Romania and D&B David and Baias, based on publicly available information about transactions signed and/or closed in 2020. The publicly announced transactions that, for various reasons, did not get to be carried out in 2020 and also the transactions that were signed in 2019 but actually concluded in 2020 are not included in this study.

