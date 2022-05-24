Metro fire/Capital City's Prefect: We will conduct an investigation to determine the cause

Prefect of the Capital City Toni Grebla on Tuesday stated that an investigation will be initiated to determine the cause of the fire at the Piata Romana subway station.

"An investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire and appropriate action will also be taken based on the findings of the investigation. There were enough firefighters to help direct people to the subway exits. In my opinion, they have managed the situation with professionalism," said Toni Grebla, present at the location.

The subway traffic on the M2 line was interrupted on Tuesday, as smoke was seeing emerging underground at the Piata Romana subway station. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Eight fire trucks, SMURD and the Special Rescue Detachment were involved in the action.

According to the information provided by the Metrorex dispatcher, the fire in broke at a metro train that has a technical malfunction.

"There is no open flame, only smoke. The train is in the tunnel, at a distance of about 20-30 m from the platform," ISUBIF said.

ISUBIF crews are now located in the area of Piata Romana, Universitate and Piata Victoriei metro stations.