Microsoft, Google, Continental, Oracle and Bosch Romania - most desired employers in 2024 (survey)

Microsoft, Google, Continental, Oracle and Bosch Romania are the first five companies nominated in the top of the most desired employers in 2024, show the results of a survey carried out between November 2023 and April 2024 among young people at the beginning of their careers and professionals from Romania, from the fields of IT&C, engineering, social sciences and business.

According to Catalyst Solutions, the author of the survey, in the following positions are IBM Romania, Amazon, ING Bank Romania, Endava and BCR.

For the 19th consecutive year, the study "The most desired employers" was carried out at the national level, based on 10,981 free, unassisted answers of the respondents. The Top 100 Most Desired Employers is a ranking based on free and unassisted responses to the question: "What are the top 5 employers you want to work for?" The size of the organization, the geographical distribution or the diversity of roles open by an organization can be some of the aspects that contribute to the large number of nominations as the most desired employer.

Launched for the first time this year, Top New Entry is a ranking of companies that appear for the first time in the top 100 Most Wanted Employers. In Top New Entry are the companies that stood out in 2024, the organizations that managed to attract attention through management practices, organizational culture or benefits offered to employees and thus position themselves as a top employer in Romania: London Stock Exchange Group, Finastra, ING Hubs Romania, Intel, The Access Group, Crowdstrike, CEC Bank, Veoneer, Nagarro, NXP Semiconductors, MHP-A Porsche Company and Schneider Electric.

In addition to the Most Wanted Employers list, the results of the survey also provide valuable information for HR and EB professionals regarding the opinions and behavior of current candidates in the labor market. For example, the criteria underlying the decision in choosing the desired employer: for the third consecutive year, the main criterion chosen by the respondents is the attractive salary package. In 2024, the respondents mentioned the balance between professional and personal life in a percentage of 71% compared to 44% last year. So that, and the friendly and relaxing work atmosphere being more appreciated this year (65% compared to 45% last year).

The collected data are processed and organized in the form of differentiated reports depending on the interest of the candidates for certain industries, the academic background and the level of experience. The types of reports available are: Business, Engineering, IT&C, Retail, FMCG, BPO.

Catalyst Solutions is a human resources consulting company, specialized in recruitment solutions and employer branding.