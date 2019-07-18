 
     
Mid-year assets of voluntary pension schemes at over 2.27 bln lei

ASF

Assets held by voluntary pension schemes amounted to over 2.27 billion lei as of June 30, 2019, up 20.34 percent YoY, according to data provided by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF). 


Government securities account for the highest share, with 1.269 billion lei, or 55.76 pct, followed by shares with 517,040 million lei (22.70 pct) and corporate bonds - at 208.811 million lei (9.17 pct) of total assets. 

According to ASF data, total assets under pension Pillar III amounted to 2.277 billion lei as of June 30, 2019, and net assets stood at 2.273 billion lei. 

There were 486,310 contributors to voluntary pension schemes as of June 30, 2019. 

The following pension funds operate in Romania under Pillar III: Aegon Esential, Azt Moderato, Azt Vivace, BCR Plus, BRD Medio, NN Active, NN Optim, Pensia Mea, Raiffeisen Acumulare and Stabil.

