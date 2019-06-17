Mihai Fifor, about censure motion: Important day, we wish to send out signal to voters, to Romanians

Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) spokesperson Mihai Fifor said on Monday that the Social Democrats "have shown their support to the Government" and have voted for staying in government.

"I had the meeting of the parliamentary groups at the beginning of the week, and Viorica Dancita also participated. My fellow MPs gave a vote showing their support for the Government and voted for staying in government. It is a decision that my colleagues made together with the National Standing Bureau and we are maintaining course (...) I heard that there would be 15 senator colleagues who would move to PRO Romania before the motion. I assure you that there are no such problems," Fifor told private TV broadcaster Antena 3.He said there are no situations in which some colleagues would no longer want to support the party."We saw that it was made public that Mrs Prime Minister would have threatened with the exclusion from the party. If at the party level there is a decision that we have a line to follow, it is absolutely natural that once this decision is made, those who do not want to align with this decision have the right to say it. Of course you think what you can do if there are colleagues who no longer want to keep this line of the party ... you wonder if you can still be a colleague with them. Fortunately, we do not have such situations," the PSD spokesperson said, according to the quoted source.Asked if Prime Minister Viorica Dancila might quit the government if she does not get the vote to become PSD chair, Fifor said: "We are focusing on tomorrow. It is an important day, we want to send out a signal to all our voters and to Romanians. Tomorrow is about the promises made by the Alliance of Austerity. This is how the Romanians' vote was taken...based on promises," Fifor said.The censure motion titled "The Dancila Government must be dismissed! No OUGs, no access passwords and no queues" will be debated and voted in the plenary sitting of the Senate and the Deputies' Chamber on Tuesday.