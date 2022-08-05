Mihai Viteazul's last victory to be celebrated with air show on Dealul Guruslaului

The Salaj County Council (CJ) holds on August 7 the Guruslau 2022 event to celebrate the 421st anniversary of the Battle of Guruslau, where the united forces of Mihai Viteazul, or Michael the Brave, and General Basta defeated the army led by Sigismund Bathory.

"The event will take place on Dealul Guruslaului, Guruslaului Hill, in the vicinity of the monument dedicated to the voivode, and will begin at 17:00hrs, EEST, with a military and religious ceremony, followed by the air show featuring three helicopters of the 71st General Emanoil Ionescu Air Base at Campia Turzii and a plane from the Crasna airfield. Guarding the monument will be soldiers from the 30th Mihai Viteazul Guards Brigade of Bucharest, and music will be provided by the Military Band of the Timisoara Garrison," according to the Salaj County Council.

Next will be a folklore show, with Sava Negrean Brudascu as special guest accompanied by the orchestra of the Mesesul folkloric ensemble.

"Throughout the event, the people of Salaj are invited to visit the stands specially set up by the Zalau County Museum of History and Art, the I.S. Badescu Salaj County Library, ADI Tara Silvaniei and the Red Cross. The public is invited to attend interactive workshops in which they will make the battle flag of Michael the Brave, as well as the great voivode's sword and ax; they will make braided bracelets and traditional stitches on bookmarks and they will test their trivia knowledge. There will also be demonstrations of first aid and dog training,presentations of defence hardware and response techniques by the departments of the Defence Ministry and the Interior Ministry, along with a culinary demonstration by Mircea Groza, a well-known promoter of traditional cuisine."

The Guruslau 2022 event will end around 21:30hrs, EEST p.m., with a fireworks display, Agerpres.