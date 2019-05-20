Military Prosecutor's Office opens investigation on gendarmes' crackdown on people protesting against PSD in Topoloveni

The Military Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Military Tribunal has taken note and has filed a criminal case in rem in connection with the gendarmes' crackdown on the people who protested against the Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) in Topoloveni.

The case concerns the offenses of abuse of service, abusive behavior and deprivation of liberty.On Friday, ten people protesting in Topoloveni during a visit by PSD leader Liviu Dragnea were taken by the gendarmes and rushed to the police station."Ten people displaying banners were picked up by police forces and led to the Topoloveni Police Department because they were attending an unreported public meeting, after which they refused to leave the area at the request of the law enforcement. They were taken to the police station to have their identity established and for legal measures to be taken," Ionel Flavius Tanase, the spokesperson for the Arges County Gendarmerie Inspectorate stated.Referring to the Topoloveni incident, President Klaus Iohannis said on Saturday it is "outraging" that in 2019 people who are discontent with a politician be taken by the gendarmes."I think we have here the image of Dragnea's Romania. Whoever is not with Liviu Dragnea will be arrested. This is what the images from Topoloveni show us. Some people, rightly discontented with Dragnea, just went to protest peacefully and were taken by the gendarmes," the president said.