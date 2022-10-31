Mincan's 'To the North' wins audience award at Les Films de Cannes in Bucarest

The feature film "Spre Nord" (To the North) directed by Mihai Mincan won the Audience Award on Sunday at the end of the 13th edition of Les Films de Cannes in Bucharest, during the closing gala held at the Elvire Popesco Cinema Hall in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

The film was presented in the Autumn Previews section, and the prize, worth 2,500 euros, was handed by Dacin Sara.

Among the projects produced or co-produced in Romania registered for the 7th edition of Works in Progress (WiP), the international jury made up of selectors of prestigious world festivals: Herve Aubron (Quinzaine des cineastes, Cannes), Paolo Bertolin ( Venice), Lorenzo Esposito (Berlinale), Evgeny Gusyatinskiy (Rotterdam), Giovanni Marchini-Camia (Locarno) chose the winners of the two awards: "Athlete," a feature film by Semih Gulen and Mustafa Emin Buyukcoskun won an award consisting in post-production services worth 10,000 euros presented by Avanpost, and "Captura" (Capturing Sami) directed by Adi Voicu a 5,000-euro award consisting of post-production services offered by Abator.

The 13th edition of the festival continued the festival's collaboration with Filminute, the international one-minute film festival that challenges filmmakers, writers, animators, artists, designers, and creative producers to develop and submit the world's best one-minute films.

The public was invited to vote for their favourite film on filmedefestival.ro, and the jury composed of Diana Smeu - LFDC.13 Coordinator and Anca Caramelea - ecology selector at Ecozine Film Festival chose the winner of the Jury Award, which went to director Rory Hern for "The Gnome."

During the festival, the public had the opportunity to meet the filmmakers of the Romanian films presented in the Autumn Previews section, as well as the team of the film "Metronom," which opened the festival. An emotional meeting involved actress Tora Vasilescu during the "71 minutes with Tora Vasilescu" gala.

A special guest of the Managing Talents programme, now in its 7th edition, was director Ana Teodora Mihai, who met for an open casting for her next film. Before the casting session, David Zitzlsperger, the general director of Denkungsart GmbH, gave a presentation about the Castupload platform, a partner this year of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest.

A conversation on films d'auteurs in the age of streaming platforms brought together filmmakers Stephane Brize and Cristian Mungiu, selectors and programmers of international film festivals Paolo Bertolin, Giovanni Marchini-Camia, and the executive producer Alessandro del Vigna at the Elvire Popesco Cinema Hall.

The 13th edition of Les Films de Cannes in Bucarest took place October 21-30.