Minister Aurescu reiterates Romania's support for Ukraine's sovereignty after 30 years of bilateral diplomatic relations

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Tuesday reiterated Romania's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the state's right to freely decide the course of its foreign and security policy.

In the context of the anniversary of three decades of diplomatic relations between Romania and Ukraine, there was an exchange of congratulatory letters between the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

On this occasion, the head of the Romanian diplomacy expressed the confidence that the Ukrainian people's democratic choice is a driving force of the reform process in Ukraine.

In his letter, Bogdan Aurescu stressed the importance of the relationship with Ukraine and reiterated his commitment to the development of bilateral relations, in the spirit of European values and in accordance with Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic agenda, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed the hope that the open and consistent dialogue, that he has constantly promoted and supported, through numerous direct contacts in the last two years with his counterpart, will bring fast and lasting solutions to the identity problems of the Romanian minority in Ukraine. At the same time, he highlighted the commitment to boost cross-border cooperation and in sectoral areas of common interest.

Underlining the common aspirations of the Romanian and Ukrainian peoples for stability, prosperity and security as principles of bilateral co-operation, Minister Bogdan Aurescu expressed confidence that joint interaction on these bases could become an example in the region, shows the MAE release.

Ukraine proclaimed its independence on August 24, 1991, and Romania recognized the new state on January 8, 1992.

Romania and Ukraine formally established diplomatic relations on February 1, 1992.

Romania was the first member state of the European Union to ratify the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement on July 3, 2014.