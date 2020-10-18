Minister Bogdan Aurescu - visiting USA, Monday-Tuesday, to meet Secretary of State Pompeo

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will have, on Monday, in Washington DC, discussions with the United States Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, during the visit that the head of Romanian diplomacy is conducting to the United States of America, Monday and Tuesday, at the invitation of his American counterpart.

Organized in the context of the celebration this year of 140 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Romania and the USA, the visit "represents a good opportunity to reconfirm the main coordinates of the Strategic Partnership, as well as to evaluate the stage and priority of joint interest projects, reflecting the solid commitment of the two countries to expand and deepen all dimensions of the Strategic Partnership," shows a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shows in a release sent on Saturday.

According to the quoted source, the discussions between Minister Aurescu and Secretary of State Pompeo will regard bilateral cooperation in the political, military, energy and economy domains, including the priority strategic projects for interconnection promoted by Romania as part of the Three Seas Initiative.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu will emphasize, at the same time, in discussions with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo the objective, of great importance for Romanian citizens, of Romania's accession to the Visa Waiver program.

Furthermore, the discussions will approach regional developments, emphasis falling on the Black Sea region and security on the Eastern Flank of NATO, as well as other topics of interest for the international agenda.

"The Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States occupies a central role, being one of the three fundamental pillars of the foreign policy and security architecture of our country, and the development and deepening of it constitutes an objective assumed at the highest level," states Aurescu, quoted in the release.

The Romanian minister mentions that both he and the US Secretary of State, will "pragmatically evaluate the stage of the Strategic Partnership," starting from the concrete objectives established by the Joint Declaration of the Romanian and US Presidents, of August 20, 2019, adopted on the occasion of the visit to Washington of President Klaus Iohannis.

"Furthermore, we will prioritize the main projects of joint interest on the agenda, also in view of a structured preparation of the 7th reunion of the Romania-US Strategic Dialogue, planned for next year, when we will celebrate 10 years since the adoption of the Joint Statement regarding the Strategic Partnership for the 21st century," said Minister Bogdan Aurescu before the visit.

The visit will include meetings with other American officials, as well as representatives of American think tanks. Furthermore, Minister Bogdan Aurescu will participate from Washington, through videoconference, in the ministerial panel "Smart Money" of the Web Forum organized on the sidelines of the Virtual Summit of the Three Seas Initiative, organized in Estonia, on Monday.

The visit of the head of Romanian diplomacy was programmed initially for the start of April, being postponed due to developments relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.