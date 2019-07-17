Minister-delegate Ciamba congratulates Geoana for his appointment as Deputy Secretary General of NATO

Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba congratulated Mircea Geoana for his appointment as Deputy Secretary General of NATO.

"I congratulate my colleague and friend Mircea Geoana for his appointment as Deputy Secretary General of NATO. I am sure that he will do, as always, everything possible to improve our common security and defence. All the best Mircea!," Ciamba wrote on Twitter.

Mircea Geoana will replace Rose Gottemoeller from the United States, who took up her position in October 2016.

"I am happy to announce the appointment of Mircea Geoana as the next Deputy Secretary General. He is a staunch advocate of the transatlantic bond and will bring long experience as a statesman and diplomat to this post. He will be the first Romanian to hold this senior office," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated according to a release posted on Wednesday on NATO website.

"I am very grateful to Rose Gottemoeller. Her diplomatic skills and her expertise in international security policy have been invaluable to the Alliance, as NATO continues to adapt to a more unpredictable security environment," he added.