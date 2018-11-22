Minister-delegate for European Affairs to EU ambassadors in Bucharest: 'Romania is ready to assume EU Council presidency'

Romania's Minister-delegate for European Affairs George Ciamba had a meeting with ambassadors of the EU member states accredited in Bucharest, organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Austria in Romania as part of the Austrian Presidency of the EU Council.

According to a news statement released by Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE), Ciamba welcomed the objectives of the Austrian Presidency and the efforts made to meet the established priorities. The Romanian official stressed Romania's commitment to ensuring continuity in important legislative files on the European agenda during the forthcoming Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU.

At the same time he assured the EU ambassadors in Bucharest that Romania is ready to take over the Presidency of the Council of the EU, emphasising the MAE role in coordinating preparations at the national level. He also pointed out that the Romanian side has conducted an intense dialogue with the European institutions that are key partners and the trio of the EU Council Presidencies of which Romania will be part, in order to ensure the necessary coherence in the implementation of the agreed strategic priorities at regional and European level. He underscored that the Romanian Presidency of the EU Council will follow a pragmatic approach to deliver results that can bring concrete benefits to European citizens.

Ciamba also highlighted the importance of the informal summit in Sibiu on May 9, 2019 in conveying a political message of unity from European leaders. In this context, Romania has shown its readiness to act effectively to advance the major legislative files on the European agenda, especially during the first three months of the Romanian Presidency, in view of the European Parliament elections scheduled for May 2019.

In this respect, he mentioned that Romania will act as an "honest broker" to continue the negotiations on the future Multi-annual Financial Framework 2021-2027 and focus on issues of common interest to the EU member states.

Ciamba also pointed out that, at the level of MAE and the relevant national bodies, all the necessary logistical and protocol measures are taken to ensure the smooth running of the meetings that Romania will host during its Presidency of the EU Council.

AGERPRES .