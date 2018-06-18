Minister-delegate Negrescu says Romania's integration in Schengen is a right

Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu stated that Romania's integration in the Schengen Area is a right, a release of the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs.

According to the quoted source, Negrescu met on Monday with Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Stella Ronner-Grubacic, in the context of the debates related to Europe's future, but also of Dutch PM Mark Rutte's recent speech delivered in the plenary of the European Parliament meeting held in Strasbourg.Negrescu reiterated Romania's wish to join the Schengen, mentioning that our country is already enforcing the provisions of the Schengen acquis, thus acting as a de facto member with a significant contribution, ensuring the protection of the European Union's external border by managing with responsibility and efficiency over 2,000 kilometers of border, the MAE release shows."The Netherlands is an important partner for Romania in the European affairs area and we want to promote together policies and solutions meant to ensure the durable development of the European project. Taking into account the current challenges, we reiterate the fact that our country wants to participate in all the cooperation formats meant to deepen the European integration. Romania has met, for many years, all the criteria to join the Schengen area, it is an example at European level in terms of security, border protection and the states that are still reluctant regarding our integration should know that they have just as much to gain from our membership to the common space. Romania endorses a 'Union of Law and Rights,' where European rules, norms and laws are observed by everybody. In this context, Romania's integration into Schengen is a right," the Minister-delegate for European Affairs stated.Within the discussion, there were tackled topical issues on the European agenda, with both parties establishing the need to identify new ways to strengthen the dialogue between Romania and the Netherlands in the European affairs area. Minister-delegate for European Affairs Negrescu highlighted the good existing relations between the two states, especially in the economic area, underscoring that there are points over which Romania and the Netherlands can identify elements of convergence, the MAE release informs.