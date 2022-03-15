Minister Dincu attends Wednesday extraordinary reunion of NATO states' defmins

The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, will attend on Wednesday the extraordinary meeting of the Defence ministers from NATO member states, which will take place at the Alliance's Headquarters in Brussels.

According to a release of the Ministry of National Defense, the event is held under the coordination of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, amid the war unleashed by the Russian Federation in Ukraine and represents a significant landmark in the plan of preparing the decisions on the level of adapting the Alliance to the current security context, in view of the Madrid Summit on June 29-30.

The agenda of the reunion is focused on two main themes. The first session will be dedicated to the security situation in Ukraine and the implications of this conflict on NATO and its partners in the vicinity, and will have as guests the Defence ministers from Sweden, Finland, Georgia and Ukraine. The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, will participate.

The second session, in allied format, provides for in-depth debate on the long-term adaptation of NATO's collective posture to respond to the new security realities at the Alliance's border.

On the sidelines of the reunion, Minister Vasile Dincu will have a bilateral meeting with his counterpart from Canada.