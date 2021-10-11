Minister for Diaspora Affairs of State of Israel, welcomed by Romanian Foreign Minister

The interim Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, welcomed, on Monday, the Minister for Diaspora Affairs of the State of Israel, Nachman Shai, who is visiting Bucharest to attend the ceremony organized on the occasion of the National Day to Remember the Victims of the Holocaust in Romania.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy expressed appreciation for the attendance of the Israeli official at the ceremony to commemorate the victims of the Holocaust, organized at the Holocaust Memorial in Bucharest, as well as for the messages conveyed on the occasion by the Israeli Minister to the public in Romania, messages which are "extremely relevant especially for the younger generation," shows the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), in a release sent to AGERPRES.

In this context, the head of Romanian diplomacy reiterated the continuous commitment of our country to combat anti-Semitism, commemorate the victims of the Holocaust and maintain the memory of the Holocaust, domains where Romania became, along the years, an international model of good practices.

Bogdan Aurescu pointed to the adoption by the Romanian Government, on May 13, 2021, of the first National Strategy for the prevention and combat of anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalization and hate speech, as well as the Action Plan associated with the strategy, namely the active contribution of Romania to the elaboration of the recently adopted, on October 5, of the EU strategy regarding the subject. He also emphasized the importance of education for the memory of the Holocaust and for the prevention and combat of anti-Semitism.

Furthermore, Aurescu evoked the essential contribution of Romania to the development of the working definition of anti-Semitism, during the Romanian Presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), in the March 2016 - March 2017 period.

In his turn, Minister Nachman Shai thanked Romania for the substantial efforts in what regards combating anti-Semitism and Holocaust commemoration, Romania representing "a model at the European and international level in this sense."

The two dignitaries hailed the Jewish community in Romania's and Israel's contribution to the bilateral relation, including for the facilitation of economic and cultural development of the two countries, as well as in the special closeness of the two societies, at the level of inter human contact.

Bogdan Aurescu reiterated Romania's interest to organize a new joint inter-Government session, "which will have a positive impact on Romanian-Israeli cooperation in common interest domains."

He also recalled the activity of the bilateral working group in the economic domain, in the coordination of the two Foreign Ministries, created following his visit to Israel in September 20202. Furthermore, the Foreign Ministry evoked the constant support of Romania for the consolidation of EU cooperation with Israel, mentioning the support for the resumption of meetings of the EU - Israel Association Council.

The discussion was also an opportunity for an opinion exchange regarding the Peace Process in the Middle East, Bogdan Aurescu reiterating Romania's support for a durable and exhaustive resolve to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of the solution of two states.