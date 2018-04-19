Minister Intotero in Chisinau says MRP's main objective is promoting and extending use of Romanian language

Minister for Romanians Abroad Natalia-Elena Intotero, who is paying a working visit to the Republic of Moldova, had a series of meetings on Thursday with representatives of the administration, denominations in Chisinau, as well as with members of the local authorities, during which she reconfirmed the support of Romania's Government for the Romanians over the Pruth River, a release sent on Friday to AGERPRES informs.

"The promotion, development and extension of the use of the Romanian language represents the main objective assumed by the Ministry for Romanians Abroad [MRP]. The Romanian language is the common heritage of Romania and the Republic of Moldova. We are counting on the support of the authorities in Chisinau for the promotion of learning in the Romanian language in all the regions of the Republic of Moldova. I voice my appreciation for the manner in which our collaboration is being carried out in respect to the training courses in Romania for teachers of the Republic of Moldova, the exchange of scholarships for pupils and students, the mobility for students," the Minister for Romanians Abroad within the meeting with Moldovan Minister of Education, Culture and Research, Youth and Sports Monica Babuc.According to the release of the MRP, the Romanian official participated afterwards in the works of the third edition of the conference on Romanian cultural heritage - Centennial 2018, organised in Chisinau by the "Eudoxiu Hurmuzachi" Cultural Institute for Romanians abroad, giving assurances in respect to the support of the Government in Bucharest for the restoration of some important cultural objectives of the Republic of Moldova."We can further count on the support granted by Romania for the restoration of major objectives in the culture area, the Romanian Government contributing to the restoration of some sections of the National Arts Museum, the restoration of the Chisinau Organ Hall and the reconstruction of the Theater in Cahul, projects worth 2.8 million euro," Minister Natalia Intotero stated in the speech that she delivered in the opening of the conference.Within the meeting with Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Cristina Lesnic, Minister Intotero conveyed a message for the support of domestic stability of the Republic of Moldova, essential to ensuring its European journey, mentioning that the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first semester of 2019 could represent "an unique opportunity to strengthen the European journey of the Republic of Moldova and to mark an irreversible process of bringing it closer to the communion of western values and prosperity."The talks between the Romanian dignitary and chief of the Diaspora Relations Office (BRD) Olguta Coptu were focused on coordinating the joint policies on the Diaspora, the release points out.The agenda of the first day of the visit also included a meeting with High Priest Peter, the Archbishop of Chisinau, Metropolitan of Basarabia and Exarch, which took place at the "St. Apostle Andrew" Monastery in Durlesti, renovated through the funding provided by the Ministry for Romanians Abroad, occasion on which Natalia Intotero received the Cross of the Basarabia Metropolitan Church.The agenda of the day concluded with a meeting in Criuleni county, with president of the National Union of County Councils of the Republic of Moldova Veaceslav Burlac, as well as with mayors and teachers of villages of the county."They voiced appreciation for the constant support granted by the Romanian state, materialising in important projects for the community: funds for renovating schools and kindergartens, as well as granting school buses for the transportation of pupils in Criuleni county. Furthermore, the dignitary paid a visit to a kindergarten of the county, partially restored thanks to the funding endorsed by the Romanian state," the release reveals.