Minister Intotero: There is still a lot to do in Romania in terms of equality of opportunity

Romania has taken steps in the field of equal opportunities, but still has a lot to do, said, on Monday, the Minister of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities, Natalia Intotero, at the launch conference of the European Employers' Association of Business Women (PEFA), told Agerpres.

"I am glad to be here, with you, at this positive event. Romania has taken steps in the field of equal opportunities, but we still have a lot to do, and today's launch of the European Patronage of Women in the field of Entrepreneurship is an opportunity to determine as much as possible many women in Romania to dare. Our role, all of us, is to continue working to change mentalities. I think that apart from the recommendations of the European Commission and the UN, it is our duty to do more. We also have a very important task that we need to complete for the coming generation, for the young people, to encourage as many young ladies as possible to dare to take a step in their careers, along with becoming good wives and good mothers. Especially in a very important year, the year 2024, when several rounds of elections await us, it is very important that women are present alongside men, alongside people with equal experience, to be that mix, that family in taking the best decisions," said Intotero.

She also emphasized the drafting process of the Family Law, a "more special law."

"We have an activity process for a more special law, the Family Law, and we all know that the birth rate is a problem for Romania, it is a problem at the European level. The decrease in the birth rate will influence your activity as a labour force and that's why I ask and I invite you to be our partners in the working group that tries to bring the best solutions through this legislative framework, so that they can then be transformed into measures for ladies, gentlemen and young people," said Natalia Intotero.

Representatives of the authorities and the business environment participated, on Monday, in the debate with the theme "Gender Equality. Agenda 2030," on the occasion of the launch of the European Patronage of Business Women (PEFA).

The organization is a member of the National Council of Small and Medium-sized Private Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR), the only nationally representative employers' organization for SMEs.