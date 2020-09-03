Minister of Defense Ciuca, talks with Admiral Robert P. Burke, Commander of JFC Naples

Minister of Defense Nicolae Ciuca had an official talk, in video-conferencing system, on Thursday with Admiral Robert P. Burke, Commander of Allied Joint Force Command (JFC) Naples.

During the talks, the two officials addressed issues related to the security situation in the Black Sea region, to our country's contribution to the North Atlantic Alliance, with emphasis on the achievements in the field of security and defense, as well as the importance given by Romania to allied operations, missions and activities in which our country constantly participates, informs the Ministry of National Defense, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the quoted source, the Minister of Defense reiterated Romania's determination to actively contribute to consolidating NATO's deterrence and defense position in the region, by implementing measures and projects subsumed under the tailored Forward Presence - tFP in all areas.

Nicolae Ciuca also stressed "the importance of strengthening the allied presence on the national territory, in order to counter the threats and stabilize the volatile security situation in the Black Sea area".

The Minister of Defense thanked Admiral Burke for the continued support provided by JFC Naples in the process of operationalizing the Headquarters Multinational Division South - East (HQ MND-SE), as well as in the establishment of the Headquarters Multinational Corps South-East (HQ MNC-SE), which will be based in Sibiu, the release states.

The official discussions took place on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the the HQ Multinational Division South - East, one of the allied multinational structures established in Romania, with a role in strengthening the command and control capacity of NATO's regional architecture, the press release further shows.