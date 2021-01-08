Minister of Economy, Claudiu Nasui: 'Zero tax on the minimum salary - absolutely achievable measure'

The zero tax on the minimum salary is the best measure we can take to combat poverty and I hope it will be applied in agriculture as of 2022, where there are low wages and very high tax evasion, the Minister of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Claudiu Nasui said Thursday evening.

"The zero tax on the minimum salary is the best measure we can take to combat Romania's biggest problem, namely poverty. It is an absolutely achievable measure if we have the political will to do it. In the government program we start doing that as of 2022 in a certain field. I hope and believe that this will be agriculture, because in agriculture there are also low wages and very high tax evasion. Why hide anymore, why not pay everything through the bank if there is no longer a big tax burden anyway. The tax burden is the one that actually encourages tax evasion," Nasui said on Antena 3.

At the end of November 2020, USR deputy Claudiu Nasui declared that the measure "zero taxes on the minimum wage", included in the USR PLUS governing programme, would be implemented gradually, over five years, and will primarily target social classes in which there are the lowest wages.

AGERPRES .