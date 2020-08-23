Minister of Education, Monica Anisie, message for pupils sustaining exams Monday: 'Always believe in yourselves and you will succeed'

Minister of Education, Monica Anisie, sent on Sunday a message to pupils that will sustain the written examinations as part of the second session of the Baccalaureate this year.

"To the pupils that did not have success in the first session I want to say that there is always a second chance! Both to them, as well as to those who did not succeed in the maturity exam I want to convey the following message: always believe in yourselves, in your potential and you will succeed! I congratulate you for the ambition and desire to overcome this threshold. At the same time, I want to transmit thanks to my colleagues, teachers, because they are together with you this time already, because they said 'present' each time! I wish you all good luck and be confident in what you know and in what you are! I am together with you and your parents!," wrote Monica Anisie, on Facebook.

The second session of the Baccalaureate exam this year starts Monday, over 42,700 candidates being enrolled to take the exams, according to the Ministry of Education and Research.

Of the total number of those enrolled, over 24,900 candidates come from the 2019-2020 promotion, and approximately 17,800 candidates are from prior promotions.

The Baccalaureate debuts with the written examination in Romanian language and literature.

AGERPRES .