Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on official visit to Romania

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will have bilateral political consultations, on Friday, with his counterpart from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, who is visiting Romania at the invitation of the head of Romanian diplomacy.

This is the first visit to Romania of a Saudi Arabian minister of foreign affairs in the 28 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1995, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

On this occasion, the two officials will discuss measures to develop bilateral relations between Romania and Saudi Arabia and will have an exchange of views on security developments in the Black Sea region and the Wider Middle East.

Minister Aurescu will highlight "the significant development potential of Romanian-Saudi bilateral cooperation in other priority sectors, such as Energy, Transport, Education, Internal Affairs and the management of emergency situations, Defense, as well as the importance of capitalizing on existing business opportunities for Romanian companies, in the context of the extensive economic development projects underway in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia".

On the occasion of consultations, two bilateral documents in important fields will be signed, namely the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development from Romania and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding cooperation in the field of agriculture, respectively the Memorandum of Understanding between the National Cyber Security Directorate from Romania and the National Cybersecurity Authority from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding cooperation in the field of cyber security.

At the end of the bilateral consultations, the two heads of diplomacy will hold joint press statements.