Minister of the Environment: The Rosia Montana dam is stable, there is no worsening of the situation

The dam at Rosia Montana is stable and, at this moment, we have no signal that would aggravate the existing situation, declared, on Tuesday, in a press conference, the Minister of Environment, Water and Forests, Barna Tanczos.

"At Rosia Montana, the teams are still working. Yesterday we had an inspection by the specialists from ABA Mures who came and did a scan with high-performance installations to see in what condition the dam body is. At the moment there is no aggravation of the situation. The pumps are functional and today they will be relocated to allow the water level to be reduced to the level established together with the Emergency Service," said Barna Tanczos, told Agerpres.

On October 1, 2022, at around 4:00 p.m., the representatives of Rosia Montana City Hall noticed the appearance of an erosion funnel on the crest of the Taul Mare dam. The phenomenon appeared in the area near the bottom of the dam. The mayor of the commune of Rosia Montana announced the event on the emergency number 112.

According to the information sent, on Tuesday, by the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) Alba, the water level in the Taul Mare reservoir from Rosia Montana dropped by 135 centimeters, following the measurements carried out by the representatives of the Water Management System (SGA).

The owner of the Taul Mare reservoir, built in 1908, is the City Hall of the Rosia Montana Municipality. The operating permit for this facility, which is used for fish farming, is valid until the end of 2024.