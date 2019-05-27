Minister Stefan-Radu Oprea to preside official meeting of Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) in Brussels

Minister for Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship Stefan-Radu Oprea on Monday, May 27 2019, will preside in Brussels the official meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council (Trade), in his capacity as president of this working format during the Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union (PRES RO 2019).

Trade ministers from the EU Member States will approach topical issues in common trade policy.

These include the reform and negotiations within the World Trade Organisation (WTO), including negotiations on e-commerce, trade relations between the EU and the USA, and the preparations for the signing of the Free Trade Agreement and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, a priority of the Romanian presidency of the Council of EU.

Moreover, at their working breakfast, the trade ministers will discuss the recommendations of the European Spring Council in trade, including the current stage of negotiations in the trade field between the European Union and third states.

The Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) is the highest decision-making forum at the Council of the European Union level on such topics related to the implementation and shaping of the common trade policy.

The Member States are being represented by ministers in charge with the international trade field, with the meeting being usually held twice a year or any time when needed.

