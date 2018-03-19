Minister Valentin Popa - meeting with the Finnish Ambassador; purpose - strenghtening cooperation in education field

Minister of National Education, Valentin Popa, on Monday met the Ambassador of the Finnish Republic in Romania, Paivi Pohjanheimo, to discuss about strengthening cooperation in the field of education between the two states.

Discussions focused on the identification of topics of common interest and on concrete modalities for Romania to capitalize on the good practice examples Finland gained in this sector, says a release of the Ministry of National Education (MEN)."Minister Valentin Popa asked Mrs. Ambassador Paivi Pohjanheimo for support, by nominating an expert in the Advisory Committee set up for the improvement of the legislative and curricular framework in the Romanian education field," reads the said release.In this context, the Finnish Ambassador appreciated the growing interest in the Finnish educational pattern showed by the educational community in our country."The two interlocutors agreed to develop common actions in the next interval to the benefit of the national education system. The two states will also continue to cooperate in preparing the programme of the Trio of the Presidency of the European Union Council," specified MEN.

AGERPRES .