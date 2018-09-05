 
     
Ministers Teodorovici, Toader call on Presidential Administration

Inquam Photos / Adriana Neagoe
Tudorel Toader

Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici and Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader were welcomed Thursday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by presidential advisers Mihaela Ciochina and Cosmin Marinescu. 


"The minister of public finance and the minister of justice were welcomed at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace by Mihaela Ciochina, presidential advisor at the Legislative Department, and Cosmin Marinescu, presidential advisor at the Department of Economic and Social Policies," the Presidential Administration reported in a press statement.

 

