Ministry of Economy intends to provide funds of one billion euros to companies affected by SARS-COV-2

The Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment (MEEMA) is analyzing the possibility of granting funds worth one billion euros to companies affected by SARS-COV-2, the ministry announced on its Facebook page .

"One billion euros, funds from the Ministry of European Funds could go into the budget of the Ministry of Economy, Energy and Business Environment to be made available to companies in the areas affected by the crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic," reads the statement.

At a first assessment, about 350 million euros could go to HoReCa and transport companies, and about 100 million euros could be given as vouchers to companies that did not have employees. The remaining 550 million euros could go to companies that want to start production.

"We think that in this program we will offer up to 800,000 euros non-reimbursable per beneficiary, money that can go to medium and large companies in industry and trade. We are trying not to do anything restrictive. We are trying to make a selection pool as correct as possible, and the checks will be conducted after the money has been given. The whole procedure will be carried out online," said Liviu Rogojinaru, MEEMA secretary of state.