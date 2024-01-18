Ministry of Finance attracts over 900 million RON from banks, on Thursday

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed, on Thursday, 900.3 million RON from the banks, through an issue of treasury certificates with a discount, according to the data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Thus, the ministry attracted 900.3 million RON through an issue of treasury certificates with a discount, with a residual maturity of 12 months, at an average yield of 6.01% per year.

The nominal value of the issue was 400 million RON, and the banks subscribed 1.3 billion RON.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned, in January 2024, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 5.6 billion RON, to which the amount of 720 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of 6.32 billion RON, is 1.795 billion RON higher than the one that was scheduled in December 2023, of 4.525 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.