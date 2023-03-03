Ministry of Finance borrows 120 million RON from banks, on Friday, in addition to Thursday's bids

The Ministry of Finance borrowed, on Friday, 120 million RON from the commercial banks, in addition to Thursday's bids, when it borrowed almost one billion RON, at interest rates of 7.24% per annum and 7.99% per annum, respectively, through two benchmark state bond issuances, told Agerpres.

The nominal value of the two additional issues was 60 million RON each. The banks submitted offers worth 120 million RON, respectively 225 million RON.

The Ministry of Finance has planned, in March 2023, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 5.2 billion RON, to which the sum of 720 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of 5.920 billion RON, is 245 million RON higher than the one that was scheduled in February, of 5.675 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.