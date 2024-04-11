Ministry of Finance borrows 580 million RON from commercial banks on Thursday

The Ministry of Finance borrowed on Thursday 580 million RON through an issue of state bonds, with a residual maturity of 84 months, at an average yield of 6.58% per year, told Agerpres.

The nominal value of the issue was 400 million RON, and the banks subscribed 719 million RON.

An additional tender is scheduled for Friday, through which the state wants to attract another 60 million RON at the yield set on Thursday for the bonds.

The Ministry of Finance has planned for April 2024 loans from commercial banks in the amount of 6 billion RON, to which the amount of 780 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond tenders.

The total amount, of 6.78 billion RON, is 260 million RON higher than the one that was scheduled in March 2024, of 6.52 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.