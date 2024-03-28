Ministry of Finance borrows over 1 billion RON from commercial banks, on Thursday

The Ministry of Finance borrowed, on Thursday, 1.070 billion RON from commercial banks, through an issue of benchmark state bonds, with a residual maturity of 31 months and an average yield of 6.13% per year, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), told Agerpres.

The nominal value of the issue was 500 million RON, and the banks subscribed over 1.7 billion RON.

An additional auction is scheduled for Friday, through which the state wants to attract another 75 million RON at the yield set on Thursday for the bonds.

The Ministry of Finance planned, in March 2024, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 5.8 billion RON, to which the amount of 720 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of 6.52 billion RO, is 315 million RON higher than the one that was scheduled in February 2024, of 6.205 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.