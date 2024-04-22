Ministry of Finance borrows over 505 million RON from banks, on Monday

The Ministry of Finance borrowed, on Monday, 505.3 million RON from the commercial banks through an issue of state bonds, with a residual maturity of 37 months, at an average yield of 6.26% per year, told Agerpres.

The nominal value of the issue was 500 million RON, and the banks subscribed 575.3 million RON.

The Ministry of Finance has planned, in April 2024, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 6 billion RON, to which the amount of 780 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond auctions.

The total amount, of 6.78 billion RON, is 260 million RON higher than the one that was scheduled in March 2024, of 6.52 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.