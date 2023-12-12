Ministry of Finance draws 120 million RON from banks on Tuesday

The Ministry of Finance drew on Tuesday 120 million RON from banks, in addition to Monday's tenders, when it borrowed 1.486 billion RON, at interest rates of 6.72% per annum and, respectively 6.68% per year, through two issues of benchmark state bonds, told Agerpres.

The nominal value of the two additional issues was 60 million RON each. The banks submitted offers worth 110 million RON, respectively 290 million RON.

The Ministry of Finance has planned, for December 2023, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 4 billion RON, to which the amount of 525 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond tenders.

The total amount, of 4.525 billion RON, is 1.15 billion RON less than the one that was scheduled in October, of 5.675 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.