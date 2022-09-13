Ministry of Finance draws 45 million RON from banks on Tuesday, in addition to Monday's auction

The Ministry of Finance attracted 45 million RON from banks on Tuesday, in addition to Monday's auction, when it borrowed 290.5 million RON, at an interest rate of 8.38 ppa, through an issue of benchmark state bonds, with a residual maturity of 164 months, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The nominal value of the additional issue was 45 million RON, and the banks submitted offers worth 170 million RON.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) planned, in September 2022, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 4.1 billion RON, to which the amount of 525 million RON can be added in an additional session of non-competitive bids for bond auctions, told Agerpres.

The total amount, of 4.625 billion RON, is 960 million RON below the amount scheduled in August, of 5.585 billion RON, and will be aimed at refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit.