Ministry of Finance draws 60 million RON from banks, on Friday, in addition to Thursday's auction

The Ministry of Finance attracted on Friday 60 million RON from banks, in addition to Thursday's auction, when it borrowed 478 million RON, at an interest rate of 7.78 percent per year, through an issue of benchmark state bonds, with a residual maturity of 142 months, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), told Agerpres.

The nominal value of the additional issue was 60 million RON, and the banks submitted offers worth 70 million RON.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned, in December 2022, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 4.4 billion RON, to which the amount of 630 million RON can be added in an additional session of non-competitive bids for bond auctions.

The total amount, of 5.03 billion RON, is 245 million RON higher than the one that was scheduled in November, of 4.785 billion RON, and will be aimed at refinancing the public debt and financing the state budget deficit .

