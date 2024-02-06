Ministry of Finance draws additional 75 million lei from banks

The Ministry of Finance attracted on Tuesday 75 million lei from banks, in addition to Monday's auction, when it borrowed 778.8 million lei through a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity of 63 months, at an average yield of 6.33% per annum.

The nominal value of the additional issue was 75 million lei and banks submitted offers worth 145 million lei.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) planned to borrow 5.5 billion lei from commercial banks in February 2024, to which 705 million lei can be added through additional non-competitive bidding sessions related to bond auctions.

The total amount of 6.205 billion lei is 115 million lei less than the 6.32 billion lei programmed in January 2024 and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.