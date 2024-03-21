Ministry of Finance draws almost 1.28 billion lei from banks

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed on Thursday 1.279 billion lei from banks through a benchmark government bond issue with a residual maturity of 73 months and an average yield of 6.54% per annum, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR), told Agerpres.

The nominal value of the issue was 600 million lei, and banks subscribed almost 1.621 billion lei.

An additional auction is scheduled for Friday, with the state aiming to attract another 90 million lei at the yield set Thursday for the bonds.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) has planned to borrow 5.8 billion lei from commercial banks in March 2024, to which 720 million lei can be added through additional non-competitive bidding sessions related to bond auctions.

The total amount of 6.52 billion lei is 315 million lei higher than the 6.205 billion lei programmed in February 2024 and will be used to refinance public debt and finance the state budget deficit.