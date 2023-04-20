Ministry of Finance draws over 1.33 billion RON from banks on Thursday

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed on Thursday over 1.334 billion RON from banks, through two issues of benchmark state bonds, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The Ministry borrowed 601.1 million RON through a bond issue with a residual maturity of 57 months and an average yield of 7.31% per year. The nominal value of the issue was 500 million RON, and the banks subscribed 1.191 billion RON, told Agerpres.

An additional tender is scheduled for Friday, through which the state wants to attract another 75 million RON at the yield set on Thursday for the bonds.

Also, the MF borrowed 733.4 million RON through a bond issue with a maturity of 96 months, at an average yield of 7.40% per year. The nominal value of the issue was 700 million RON, and the banks subscribed 868.4 million RON.

An additional tender is scheduled for Friday, through which the state wants to attract another 105 million RON at the yield set on Thursday.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) planned, in April 2023, loans from commercial banks in the amount of 6.7 billion RON, to which the amount of 930 million RON can be added through additional sessions of non-competitive offers, related to bond tenders.

The total amount, of 7.63 billion RON, is 1.71 billion RON higher than the one that was scheduled in March, of 5.92 billion RON, and will be intended for refinancing the public debt and financing the state's budget deficit.